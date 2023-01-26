See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Opelousas, LA
Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD

Optometry
4.7 (56)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD

Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD is an Optometrist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Tate-Brasseaux works at Jennifer Tate-Brasseux OD, LLC in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tate-Brasseaux's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eye Care
    138 Lazaro Blvd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 407-2888
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tate-Brasseaux?

    Jan 26, 2023
    I am honestly saying that Dr.tate is very good with my eyes with God's help iam always treated great n she's such a caring person n takes her time to make sure all is well n her intire staff is great n the lady that helps you pic oud glasses is wonderful!! A plus office!! Very helpful!!
    Wilbert Greene — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tate-Brasseaux to family and friends

    Dr. Tate-Brasseaux's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tate-Brasseaux

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881884245
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Louisiana At Lafayette
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate-Brasseaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tate-Brasseaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tate-Brasseaux works at Jennifer Tate-Brasseux OD, LLC in Opelousas, LA. View the full address on Dr. Tate-Brasseaux’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate-Brasseaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate-Brasseaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate-Brasseaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate-Brasseaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Tate-Brasseaux, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.