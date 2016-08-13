See All Nurse Practitioners in Fredericksburg, VA
Jennifer Wilson, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Wilson, FNP

Jennifer Wilson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Jennifer Wilson works at Mary Washington Primary Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Stafford
    418 CHATHAM SQUARE OFFICE PARK, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-4700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Wilson, FNP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1558517136
    Education & Certifications

    • Pace University School Of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Wilson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Wilson works at Mary Washington Primary Care in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Jennifer Wilson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

