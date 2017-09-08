See All Nurse Practitioners in Edison, NJ
Jennifer Wiseman, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jennifer Wiseman, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Wiseman, MSN

Jennifer Wiseman, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Jennifer Wiseman works at Middlesex Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Jennifer Wiseman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Medical Group
    225 May St Ste E, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 486-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Breast Exam
Chronic Diseases
Asthma
Breast Exam
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Wiseman?

    Sep 08, 2017
    I was a patient of Jennifer Wiseman for many years and she presents an excellent knowledge, professionalism, providing an excellent care of her patients....Very smart doctor! I was so upset when she moved to a different area...and it is so hard to find same care. I have to get back to her care even I have to drive more miles. My family and I miss you, Jennifer!
    Anna Rudnytsky in Middlesex, NJ — Sep 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Wiseman, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Wiseman, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Wiseman to family and friends

    Jennifer Wiseman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Wiseman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Wiseman, MSN.

    About Jennifer Wiseman, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558313056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • N/A
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BS, MS in Microbiology--Ohio University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Wiseman, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Wiseman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Wiseman works at Middlesex Medical Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Jennifer Wiseman’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Jennifer Wiseman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Wiseman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Wiseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Wiseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Wiseman, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.