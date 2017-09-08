Jennifer Wiseman, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Wiseman, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Middlesex Medical Group225 May St Ste E, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 486-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Jennifer Wiseman for many years and she presents an excellent knowledge, professionalism, providing an excellent care of her patients....Very smart doctor! I was so upset when she moved to a different area...and it is so hard to find same care. I have to get back to her care even I have to drive more miles. My family and I miss you, Jennifer!
About Jennifer Wiseman, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- BS, MS in Microbiology--Ohio University
Jennifer Wiseman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Wiseman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Jennifer Wiseman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Wiseman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Wiseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Wiseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.