Overview of Jennifer Wiseman, MSN

Jennifer Wiseman, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Jennifer Wiseman works at Middlesex Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.