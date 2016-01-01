Dr. Jennifer Wraalstad, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wraalstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wraalstad, DPT
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wraalstad, DPT
Dr. Jennifer Wraalstad, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Proctor, MN.
Dr. Wraalstad works at
Dr. Wraalstad's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wraalstad?
About Dr. Jennifer Wraalstad, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1982264016
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wraalstad accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wraalstad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wraalstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wraalstad works at
Dr. Wraalstad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wraalstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wraalstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wraalstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.