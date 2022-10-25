Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremiah Hays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C
Overview of Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C
Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO.
Jeremiah Hays works at
Jeremiah Hays' Office Locations
Urology Associates of Central Missouri105 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-4990
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jeremiah is attentive, courteous, and does an adequate overview of my urological health,
About Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306499520
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeremiah Hays has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeremiah Hays accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeremiah Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Jeremiah Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremiah Hays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremiah Hays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremiah Hays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.