Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C

Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO. 

Jeremiah Hays works at Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Columbia in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeremiah Hays' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of Central Missouri
    105 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 499-4990
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Oct 25, 2022
    Jeremiah is attentive, courteous, and does an adequate overview of my urological health,
    About Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1306499520
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeremiah Hays, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremiah Hays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeremiah Hays has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremiah Hays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeremiah Hays works at Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Columbia in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Jeremiah Hays’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Jeremiah Hays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremiah Hays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremiah Hays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremiah Hays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

