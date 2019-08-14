See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Jeremy Bockelman, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeremy Bockelman, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeremy Bockelman, APRN

Jeremy Bockelman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jeremy Bockelman works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Jeremy Bockelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pleasure Ridge Primary Care
    8033 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 937-3155
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:15pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeremy Bockelman?

    Aug 14, 2019
    Overall great :)
    — Aug 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeremy Bockelman, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jeremy Bockelman, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeremy Bockelman to family and friends

    Jeremy Bockelman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeremy Bockelman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeremy Bockelman, APRN.

    About Jeremy Bockelman, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063813871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeremy Bockelman, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremy Bockelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeremy Bockelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremy Bockelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeremy Bockelman works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jeremy Bockelman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jeremy Bockelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Bockelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Bockelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Bockelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeremy Bockelman, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.