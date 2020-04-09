Dr. Jess Edelstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jess Edelstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jess Edelstein, PHD is a Psychologist in South Windsor, CT.

Locations
Jess Edelstein, PhD469 Buckland Rd Ste 104, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 670-5207Monday4:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 9:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Jess for 2 years now and he is fantastic. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Jess Edelstein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1013295005
Education & Certifications
- Pace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.