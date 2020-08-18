Dr. Jesse Liebman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Liebman, DC
Dr. Jesse Liebman, DC is a Chiropractor in Marlton, NJ. They completed their residency with Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Liebman works at
LipoLaser of South Jersey100 Old Marlton Pike # W, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 872-2003
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Well done to Doctor(s) Jesse Liebman & Derek Bruno was well as their assistants Joe and Lauren. I highly recommend this team and the results achieved. For the first time in many years I have regained the feeling to my left foot toes and greatly appreciate what they have done to improve my overall health and standard of living!
- Chiropractic
- English, Portuguese
- 1962552638
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
Dr. Liebman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebman speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebman.
