Jessica Adams, NP

Psychiatry
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jessica Adams, NP

Jessica Adams, NP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Jessica Adams works at Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Serices, Inc in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Serices, Inc
    825 Diligence Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 310-6900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Medical and Psychiatric Serices, Inc
    712 Mobjack Pl, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 223-7098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jessica Adams, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841484060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
    Undergraduate School

