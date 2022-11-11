See All Nurse Practitioners in Roanoke, VA
Jessica Brim, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jessica Brim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. 

Jessica Brim works at Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roanoke
    1111B S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 342-1007
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 11, 2022
professional; knowledgable; courteous; takes time; listens;
— Nov 11, 2022
Photo: Jessica Brim, NP
About Jessica Brim, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790867471
