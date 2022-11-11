Jessica Brim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Brim, NP
Overview
Jessica Brim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA.
Jessica Brim works at
Locations
Roanoke1111B S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 342-1007Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
professional; knowledgable; courteous; takes time; listens;
About Jessica Brim, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790867471
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Brim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Brim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Brim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Brim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.