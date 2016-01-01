Jessica Burns, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Burns, NP
Overview of Jessica Burns, NP
Jessica Burns, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Burns' Office Locations
- 1 1601 Haddon Ave Ste 100, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3918
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Burns, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790094431
Education & Certifications
- The College of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jessica Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.