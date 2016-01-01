See All Nurse Practitioners in Camden, NJ
Jessica Burns, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jessica Burns, NP

Jessica Burns, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Jessica Burns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    1601 Haddon Ave Ste 100, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 757-3918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jessica Burns, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790094431
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • The College of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Burns, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jessica Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

