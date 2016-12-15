Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Cho, OD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Cho, OD
Dr. Jessica Cho, OD is an Optometrist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Jessica Cho O.d. LLC1088 Bishop St Ste 100, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-3937
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My first time appointment / examination with Dr Cho today was most educational and impressive. She is well educated and very competent, with very good bedside manners. My Dad, who has passed, was an Optometrist, who also did his own lab work, like Dr Cho's father Eugene Cho (his optical/frames showroom is in the same location in town by CVS/Bishop/Hotel Street). Our daughter went to her his summer and has the same opinion of her. Terrific. I'm referring all my friends and family to her.
About Dr. Jessica Cho, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437582079
