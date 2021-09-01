Jessica Corsaro, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Corsaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Corsaro, MA
Overview
Jessica Corsaro, MA is a Counselor in Plano, TX.
Jessica Corsaro works at
Locations
-
1
Jessica Corsaro, M.A., LPC801 E Plano Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (214) 952-2455
-
2
Primary as of 09/01/2015400 Chisholm Pl Ste 105, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (817) 939-6308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Corsaro?
I found Jessica after a mental health breakdown that landed me in a hospital a week prior to my 50th birthday. That was more than 2 years ago and what a blessing she was, is, and continues to be for me. I’ve struggled with depression since I was a teenager. I’ve been on anti depressants and met with psychiatrists and counselors my whole life. And still broke. I reached out to Jessica via email and all I recall saying was “I AM A LOT and I need help”. I felt like my psychiatrist just wasn’t enough anymore and wanted to try counseling again. Our sessions started immediately; several times a week to weekly to bi-weekly to monthly as I began to improve. I am no longer suicidal, but still suffer with MDD, sever anxiety and bipolar disorder. Working with Jessica has taught me that I AM OK, among other things. It is also OK to set boundaries and to distance yourself from people and family who are not supportive. Email or Text Jessica Corsaro, she CAN HELP. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE UP.
About Jessica Corsaro, MA
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1972902187
Education & Certifications
- Contact Crisis Line
- The University Of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Corsaro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Corsaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Corsaro works at
Jessica Corsaro speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Corsaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Corsaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Corsaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Corsaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.