Jessica Corsaro, MA

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jessica Corsaro, MA is a Counselor in Plano, TX. 

Jessica Corsaro works at Jessica Corsaro, M.A., LPC in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jessica Corsaro, M.A., LPC
    801 E Plano Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75074 (214) 952-2455
    Primary as of 09/01/2015
    400 Chisholm Pl Ste 105, Plano, TX 75075 (817) 939-6308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Sep 01, 2021
I found Jessica after a mental health breakdown that landed me in a hospital a week prior to my 50th birthday. That was more than 2 years ago and what a blessing she was, is, and continues to be for me. I've struggled with depression since I was a teenager. I've been on anti depressants and met with psychiatrists and counselors my whole life. And still broke. I reached out to Jessica via email and all I recall saying was "I AM A LOT and I need help". I felt like my psychiatrist just wasn't enough anymore and wanted to try counseling again. Our sessions started immediately; several times a week to weekly to bi-weekly to monthly as I began to improve. I am no longer suicidal, but still suffer with MDD, sever anxiety and bipolar disorder. Working with Jessica has taught me that I AM OK, among other things. It is also OK to set boundaries and to distance yourself from people and family who are not supportive. Email or Text Jessica Corsaro, she CAN HELP. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE UP.
Andrea L McCoy — Sep 01, 2021
    Andrea L McCoy — Sep 01, 2021
    About Jessica Corsaro, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972902187
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Contact Crisis Line
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of North Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Corsaro, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Corsaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Corsaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Corsaro works at Jessica Corsaro, M.A., LPC in Plano, TX. View the full address on Jessica Corsaro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jessica Corsaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Corsaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Corsaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Corsaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

