Jessica Scott, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Scott, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Jessica Scott works at
Locations
Southeastern Spine281 N Lyerly St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 693-2175
Southeastern Spine and Neurosurgery5953 Elementary Way Ste 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 693-2175
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Scott, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.