Jill Nix, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jill Nix, APRN

Jill Nix, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jill Nix works at East Louisville Dermatology in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jill Nix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Louisville Dermatology Psc
    4912 US Highway 42 Lowr 208, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 426-9565
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jill Nix, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972781474
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jill Nix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jill Nix accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jill Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jill Nix works at East Louisville Dermatology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jill Nix’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jill Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jill Nix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jill Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jill Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

