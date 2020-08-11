See All Chiropractors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Jimmy Labrecque, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jimmy Labrecque, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Labrecque works at Fat Loss DFW in Arlington, TX with other offices in Highland Village, TX, Irving, TX and North Richland Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Office
    4623 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 801-8446
  2. 2
    Highland Village Office
    2150 Justin Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 801-8446
  3. 3
    Las Colinas Office
    4545 Fuller Dr, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 801-8446
  4. 4
    North Richland Hills Office
    7948 Davis Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 801-8446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Asthma
Back Disorders
Allergies
Asthma
Back Disorders

Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2020
    I have visited several good Chiropractors in the Southlake/Keller area. Dr. Labrecque is the most thorough. I highly recommend him and his great staff!
    Tom S. — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Jimmy Labrecque, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093810111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Parker College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jimmy Labrecque, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labrecque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labrecque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Labrecque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labrecque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labrecque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labrecque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

