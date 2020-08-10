Dr. Ye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jing Ye, OD
Overview of Dr. Jing Ye, OD
Dr. Jing Ye, OD is an Optometrist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Ye's Office Locations
Jing Ye Od. LLC241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 931-4515
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with everything. I continue to return every year for my exam and glasses.
About Dr. Jing Ye, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811046626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ye accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ye works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye.
