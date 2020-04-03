Jinzhao Ji, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jinzhao Ji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jinzhao Ji, PA-C
Jinzhao Ji, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Marywood University.
MindPath Care Centers3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MindPath Care Centers1011 DRESSER CT, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 792-3930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
great experience 5/5 best pa ever
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Marywood University
- Shandong University School Of Medicine
