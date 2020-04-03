See All Physicians Assistants in Raleigh, NC
Jinzhao Ji, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Jinzhao Ji, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Marywood University.

Jinzhao Ji works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MindPath Care Centers
    3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-3130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MindPath Care Centers
    1011 DRESSER CT, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2020
    great experience 5/5 best pa ever
    — Apr 03, 2020
    About Jinzhao Ji, PA-C

    Education & Certifications

