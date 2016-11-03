See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Jo-Ann Bird, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jo-Ann Bird, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brandon, FL. 

Dr. Bird works at Drs. Chuck and Jo-Ann Bird in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Office
    1219 Millennium Pkwy, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 769-9039
  2. 2
    Tampa Office
    2002 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 769-9039

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jo-Ann Bird, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629126735
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jo-Ann Bird, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

