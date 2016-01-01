Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Williston Park, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 101 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596 Directions (516) 764-2526
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwood?
About Dr. Joan Atwood, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1639384217
Education & Certifications
- Adelphi University Msw Social Work
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.