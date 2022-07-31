See All Clinical Psychologists in Clayton, MO
Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joan Heller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clayton, MO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    141 N Meramec Ave Ste 211, Clayton, MO 63105
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    7710 Carondelet Ave Ste 527, Clayton, MO 63105 (314) 725-1415

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Addiction
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Compulsive Gambling
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Stress
Geriatric Depression
Geriatric Diseases
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Personality Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Sex Addiction
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2022
    I've struggled with anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem most of my life. Unfortunately, depression runs in my family. A year ago, after a long period of failing to cope with the losses of employment, family, friends, I was fortunate to find Dr. Joan Heller. Words cannot adequately express my appreciation for her kindness, gentle nature, and wisdom.
    About Dr. Joan Heller, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760453682
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • West Los Angeles/Wadsworth VA Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
