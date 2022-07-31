Dr. Joan Heller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Heller, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Heller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clayton, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
141 N Meramec Ave Ste 211, Clayton, MO 63105
Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 7710 Carondelet Ave Ste 527, Clayton, MO 63105 Directions (314) 725-1415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've struggled with anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem most of my life. Unfortunately, depression runs in my family. A year ago, after a long period of failing to cope with the losses of employment, family, friends, I was fortunate to find Dr. Joan Heller. Words cannot adequately express my appreciation for her kindness, gentle nature, and wisdom.
About Dr. Joan Heller, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Los Angeles/Wadsworth VA Med Ctr
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
