Joann Ahern, APRN
Joann Ahern, APRN is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danbury, CT.
Children's Health and Wellness Center79 Sand Pit Rd Ste 201, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 749-5754
- Danbury Hospital
My son Shaun has been a patient since 2005 and we have gladly followed her from Yale-New Haven to Danbury and now her own office in Monroe CT. She is energetic, knowledgeable, caring and extremely well-educated with years of experience in Type 1 Diabetes and Thyroid issues. She shows extreme concern for patients and their families and goes above and beyond to make adjustments to each case based on the needs of the patient. I have never had to worry about contacting her as she is available 24/7 to help and always responds with compassion. I am truly fortunate to work with her and can honestly say, I love my job.
- Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1770566317
- University Of Bridgeport
