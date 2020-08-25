See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Joanna Lopinto, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joanna Lopinto, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Joanna Lopinto, CRNP

Joanna Lopinto, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Joanna Lopinto works at Jefferson Women's Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joanna Lopinto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Womens Prim Spec Care
    700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joanna Lopinto?

    Aug 25, 2020
    So caring! She really takes her time to listen and help you get in better health and refer you to specialist she sees fit. She even return your calls fast!
    Nicole Boyd — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joanna Lopinto, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Joanna Lopinto, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joanna Lopinto to family and friends

    Joanna Lopinto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joanna Lopinto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joanna Lopinto, CRNP.

    About Joanna Lopinto, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366742918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joanna Lopinto, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Lopinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joanna Lopinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joanna Lopinto works at Jefferson Women's Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Joanna Lopinto’s profile.

    Joanna Lopinto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joanna Lopinto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanna Lopinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanna Lopinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.