Dr. Joanna Luty, OD
Overview of Dr. Joanna Luty, OD
Dr. Joanna Luty, OD is an Optometrist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Luty works at
Dr. Luty's Office Locations
Premier Family Vision Care12131 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 550-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joanna Luty, OD
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1386965820
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- Benedictine University, Lisle Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luty accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luty speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luty.
