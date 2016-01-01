Jocelyn Baker, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jocelyn Baker, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jocelyn Baker, CNM
Jocelyn Baker, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY.
Jocelyn Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jocelyn Baker's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery12105 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions (718) 499-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jocelyn Baker?
About Jocelyn Baker, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1972960979
Frequently Asked Questions
Jocelyn Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jocelyn Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jocelyn Baker works at
Jocelyn Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.