Jocelyn Bush accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Jocelyn Bush, LMFT
Overview
Jocelyn Bush, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bristol, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16 Vincent Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 673-0369
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Jocelyn was my son's therapist when she was at FRDC in West Hartford. Jocelyn then went in to private practice in Bristol, CT. We decided the commute from our home to her new office would be too long and opted to see a new therapist. Well, we are now taking a 45 min drive every appt. She's worth the commute.
About Jocelyn Bush, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1477749455
Frequently Asked Questions
Jocelyn Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.