See All Cardiologists in Charleston, WV
Jocelyn Slone, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jocelyn Slone, APRN

Cardiology
4.2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jocelyn Slone, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. 

Jocelyn Slone works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Cardiology - Memorial
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jocelyn Slone?

    Apr 30, 2020
    I had a wonderful visit with Jocelyn Slone! She was very friendly and so thorough in her examination of me. She asked me questions and wrote, I think, everything I said! She talked with me regarding the medications I was currently taking and suggested others, over the counter and prescriptions, I may need. I found her to be very knowledgeable in her field of cardiology. I was so pleased with my visit that would highly recommend anyone to schedule an appointment with her.
    — Apr 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jocelyn Slone, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jocelyn Slone, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jocelyn Slone to family and friends

    Jocelyn Slone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jocelyn Slone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jocelyn Slone, APRN.

    About Jocelyn Slone, APRN

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811243660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jocelyn Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jocelyn Slone works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Jocelyn Slone’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Slone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jocelyn Slone, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.