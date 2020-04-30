Jocelyn Slone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jocelyn Slone, APRN
Overview
Jocelyn Slone, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV.
Jocelyn Slone works at
Locations
CAMC Cardiology - Memorial3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jocelyn Slone?
I had a wonderful visit with Jocelyn Slone! She was very friendly and so thorough in her examination of me. She asked me questions and wrote, I think, everything I said! She talked with me regarding the medications I was currently taking and suggested others, over the counter and prescriptions, I may need. I found her to be very knowledgeable in her field of cardiology. I was so pleased with my visit that would highly recommend anyone to schedule an appointment with her.
About Jocelyn Slone, APRN
Frequently Asked Questions
Jocelyn Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Slone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.