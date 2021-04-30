See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Jakiel works at Active Living Health Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Living Health Center
    8257 Narcoossee Park Dr Ste 516, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-4904
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Auricular Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
Auricular Acupuncture
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Auricular Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fire and Sliding Cupping Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stretches to Prevent Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2021
    She is so knowledgeable about so many aspects of a person’s health and makes excellent recommendations. Her physical therapist Joe is awesome too, as is the massage therapist. They’ve helped me tremendously over the past (almost) year and I look forward to trying the acupuncture they now offer. I love that it’s an all natural approach.
    Kim Chalbeck — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225264500
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

