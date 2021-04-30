Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC
Overview
Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Jakiel works at
Locations
-
1
Active Living Health Center8257 Narcoossee Park Dr Ste 516, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 384-4904Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jakiel?
She is so knowledgeable about so many aspects of a person’s health and makes excellent recommendations. Her physical therapist Joe is awesome too, as is the massage therapist. They’ve helped me tremendously over the past (almost) year and I look forward to trying the acupuncture they now offer. I love that it’s an all natural approach.
About Dr. Jodi Jakiel, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1225264500
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jakiel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakiel works at
Dr. Jakiel speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.