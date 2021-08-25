Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Barry University/ PHD In Counseling, Specialization In Marital and Family Therapy.
Jodie Scott, Ph.D. dba STILL POINT COUNSELING2802 Aloma Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 628-3301Monday9:30am - 3:30pmTuesday9:30am - 3:30pmWednesday9:30am - 3:30pmThursday9:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:30am - 3:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Last June, my life was in serious turmoil. My marriage, my relationship with my little girl/our family unit, and my own personal struggles were all causing a lot of problems in my life. I received a personal reference to Jodie from a close friend. We have only met virtually during the pandemic, and while it was a bit tricky to build that connection and trust at first, with effort and time, it happened. First she worked with me solo, then my husband joined the sessions as well. We put in the hard work, a lot of self-reflection, and stepping outside ourselves to better understand one another. Today, things are still challenging, but my life in no longer in chaos. I'm working through and healing from long-buried trauma. My family is happier and healthier. If you are on the fence with seeking help, I highly encourage you to do so - better days await. THANK YOU, JODIE, for helping to improve my own mental health and for giving my family the tools to heal.
- Counseling
- English
- 1225126139
- Barry University/ PHD In Counseling, Specialization In Marital and Family Therapy
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
Dr. Scott accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.