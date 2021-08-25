See All Counselors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD

Counseling
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Barry University/ PHD In Counseling, Specialization In Marital and Family Therapy.

Dr. Scott works at Jodie Scott, Ph.D. dba STILL POINT COUNSELING in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jodie Scott, Ph.D. dba STILL POINT COUNSELING
    2802 Aloma Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 628-3301
    Monday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?

    Aug 25, 2021
    Last June, my life was in serious turmoil. My marriage, my relationship with my little girl/our family unit, and my own personal struggles were all causing a lot of problems in my life. I received a personal reference to Jodie from a close friend. We have only met virtually during the pandemic, and while it was a bit tricky to build that connection and trust at first, with effort and time, it happened. First she worked with me solo, then my husband joined the sessions as well. We put in the hard work, a lot of self-reflection, and stepping outside ourselves to better understand one another. Today, things are still challenging, but my life in no longer in chaos. I'm working through and healing from long-buried trauma. My family is happier and healthier. If you are on the fence with seeking help, I highly encourage you to do so - better days await. THANK YOU, JODIE, for helping to improve my own mental health and for giving my family the tools to heal.
    Lauren W. — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scott to family and friends

    Dr. Scott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD.

    About Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225126139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University/ PHD In Counseling, Specialization In Marital and Family Therapy
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ROLLINS COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott works at Jodie Scott, Ph.D. dba STILL POINT COUNSELING in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jodie Scott, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.