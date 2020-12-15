Joel Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel Lee, PA-C
Overview
Joel Lee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boston, MA.
Joel Lee works at
Locations
Mass General Urology Associates165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an exceptionally capable doctor and very careful on follow through with test results and procedures.
About Joel Lee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932612124
