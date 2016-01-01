See All Chiropractors in Brooklyn, NY
Overview

Joel Mittleman, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Joel Mittleman works at Gates Palmetto Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zavelyuk Medical PC
    585 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 381-6700
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Joel Mittleman, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376565812
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Mittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Mittleman works at Gates Palmetto Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Joel Mittleman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Joel Mittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Mittleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Mittleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Mittleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

