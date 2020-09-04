Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shuy works at
Locations
-
1
cocoa village office96 Willard St Ste 306, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 638-0027
- 2 4185 Us-1 Ste 102, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuy?
Dr. Shuy is a caring, compassionate empathetic provider. Could not have gotten through what I have without him.
About Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164572574
Education & Certifications
- East Central Florida Memory Disorder Clinic
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Florida Institute Of Technology
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuy works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.