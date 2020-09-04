See All Clinical Psychologists in Cocoa, FL
Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shuy works at cocoa village office in Cocoa, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    cocoa village office
    96 Willard St Ste 306, Cocoa, FL 32922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 638-0027
  2. 2
    4185 Us-1 Ste 102, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Shuy is a caring, compassionate empathetic provider. Could not have gotten through what I have without him.
    About Dr. Joel Shuy, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164572574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Central Florida Memory Disorder Clinic
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Florida Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
