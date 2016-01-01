See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Johanna Salazar, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Johanna Salazar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Johanna Salazar works at Sanitas Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guidewell Sanitas LLC
    258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    About Johanna Salazar, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528545647
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Johanna Salazar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johanna Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Johanna Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Johanna Salazar works at Sanitas Medical Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Johanna Salazar’s profile.

    Johanna Salazar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Johanna Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johanna Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johanna Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

