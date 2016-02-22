See All Psychologists in Gresham, OR
Dr. John Adler, PHD

Psychology
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Adler, PHD is a Psychologist in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-La (Alliant International University).

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    510 NE Roberts Ave Ste 330, Gresham, OR 97030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 251-4088
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Moda Health
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. John Adler, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588645055
    Education & Certifications

    • Tualatin Valley Center-Lifeworks Nw-Portland, Or
    • Verdugo Mental Health Center-Glendale, Ca
    • California School Of Professional Psychology-La (Alliant International University)
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Adler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

