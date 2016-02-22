Dr. John Adler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Adler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Adler, PHD is a Psychologist in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-La (Alliant International University).
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
510 NE Roberts Ave Ste 330, Gresham, OR 97030
Directions
(503) 251-4088
Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Moda Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr Adler when I was very depressed and quite anxious. Over the phone, he took the time to settle me down to the point that I was able to function adequately until an appointment could be scheduled. Dr. Adler is very good at allowing his patients to talk rather than just listen. For me, he has provided the analysis and reassurance that have allowed me to function well through some difficult times. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. John Adler, PHD
- Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tualatin Valley Center-Lifeworks Nw-Portland, Or
- Verdugo Mental Health Center-Glendale, Ca
- California School Of Professional Psychology-La (Alliant International University)
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
