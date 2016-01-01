See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Broken Arrow, OK
Dr. John Diver, OD

Optometry
4.7 (107)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Diver, OD

Dr. John Diver, OD is an Optometrist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Diver works at Pediatric Eye Associates - Broken Arrow in Broken Arrow, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK and Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diver's Office Locations

    Pediatric Eye Associates - Broken Arrow
    1704 N 9th St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 201-3796
    Pediatric Eye Associates.com
    9540 N Garnett Rd Ste 110, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 201-3796
    Pediatric Eye Associates and Family Eye Care
    4606 E 67th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 201-3799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Diver, OD

    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336586122
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Portland VA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Diver, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Diver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

