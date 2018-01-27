See All Psychiatrists in Covington, LA
John Fidanza, PSY

Psychiatry
2.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of John Fidanza, PSY

John Fidanza, PSY is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. 

John Fidanza works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

John Fidanza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 27, 2018
    Dr. Fidanza has helped me tremendously. He listened to my concerns and was helpful with explainatikns etc. would highly recommend!
    — Jan 27, 2018
    About John Fidanza, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902801392
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Fidanza, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Fidanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Fidanza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    John Fidanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Fidanza works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on John Fidanza’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed John Fidanza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Fidanza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Fidanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Fidanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

