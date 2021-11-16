See All Counselors in Blacksburg, VA
John Gingras, MA

Counseling
4.9 (18)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Gingras, MA is a Counselor in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Governors State University.

John Gingras works at The Collaborative Journey in Blacksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Collaborative Journey
    125 N Main St Ste 500168, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 535-6835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About John Gingras, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639226012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Center For Psychiatric Rehabilitation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Governors State University
    Medical Education

