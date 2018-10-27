Dr. Hunter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Hunter Jr, PHD
Dr. John Hunter Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Hunter Jr works at
New Consulting Services LLC7815 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 264-5462
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My standards are high ! Dr. Hunter is a person that I can reach out to when I need an ear, at any time of day or night !! I can’t say or thank him enough. New Orleans needs more of you Dr. Hunter. Thank You
- Psychology
- English
- 1710103155
Dr. Hunter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.