Dr. John Hurley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hurley, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hurley, DC is a Chiropractor in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from National University of Health Sciences|National University of Health Sciences / National College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Hurley works at
Locations
-
1
John E. Hurley, DC, Inc198 Portage Trail Ext W Ste 100A, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 928-4747Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurley?
You don't feel like a "file folder" because of the personal attention that is paid to the issues you are suffering from, and you leave having some knowledge of how to help yourself heal the issue while at home to boot. 100% recommend to anyone!
About Dr. John Hurley, DC
- Chiropractic
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770670317
Education & Certifications
- National University of Health Sciences|National University of Health Sciences / National College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurley works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.