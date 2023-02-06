Overview of Dr. John Krempecki, OD

Dr. John Krempecki, OD is an Optometrist in Franklin, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.



Dr. Krempecki works at Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin in Franklin, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Sylva, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.