Dr. Lamers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lamers, OD
Overview of Dr. John Lamers, OD
Dr. John Lamers, OD is an Optometrist in Nampa, ID.
Dr. Lamers' Office Locations
Jensen Eye Associates1615 12th Ave Rd Ste A, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 467-3271
Shopko Pharmacy2100 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651 Directions (208) 466-6895
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Lamers! Our family just moved to Nampa - and my kids were nervous to visit a new eye doctor. Two of my kids have unique vision needs and one has cognitive disabilities...Dr. Lamer was wonderful with everyone. We are so grateful to have found him...
About Dr. John Lamers, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.