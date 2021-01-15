See All Physicians Assistants in Lakewood, CO
John Marquez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Marquez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

John Marquez works at Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Urgent Care
    605 Parfet St, Lakewood, CO 80215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 986-9610
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Urgent Care and Family Medicine
    730 W Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 974-7464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About John Marquez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023153723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education

