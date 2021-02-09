Dr. John Miller, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miller, DC
Overview
Dr. John Miller, DC is a Chiropractor in Meridian, MS.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miller Chiropractic Clinic2220 Highway 45 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 227-3749
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is such a pleasant and helpful chiropractor. He has really helped my sciatica and lower back problem. I like the fact that he does not pressure you to come. Dr. Miller leaves it up to the patient as to how often they need his services, which is how it should be. He is very professional and knowledgeable of his field, therefore, I highly recommend him as a chiropractor.
About Dr. John Miller, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336173798
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.