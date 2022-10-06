See All Physicians Assistants in Modesto, CA
John Mills Jr, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

John Mills Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA. 

John Mills Jr works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Briggsmore Specialty Center
    1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 550-4725
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
• Cigna
• MultiPlan

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About John Mills Jr, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982260402
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Mills Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Mills Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Mills Jr works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. View the full address on John Mills Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed John Mills Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Mills Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Mills Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Mills Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

