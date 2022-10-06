John Mills Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Mills Jr, PA
Overview
John Mills Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA.
John Mills Jr works at
Locations
Briggsmore Specialty Center1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4725Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel that people tend to only do these reviews when they have a negative experience, so here's a positive one. I can't recommend this doctor enough. Every person on staff in the gastro area was bubbly, happy, and had a good sense of humor (which I appreciated because I was terrified). Dr. Mills himself was very knowledgeable and and listened to/addressed all my concerns. He even followed up once my results came back, which is something doctors say they'll do but usually don't. It was a great experience, other than the fact that my liver was doing weird things.
About John Mills Jr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982260402
