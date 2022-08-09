Dr. John Moody, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Moody, DC
Overview
Dr. John Moody, DC is a Chiropractor in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Moody works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John Moody2654 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 458-1495
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moody?
Was an amazing experience, very professional and kind.
About Dr. John Moody, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922419969
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moody works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.