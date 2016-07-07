See All Physicians Assistants in Rochester, MN
John Muller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

John Muller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, MN. 

John Muller works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Mayo Clinic Rochester
200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
(507) 266-3845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jul 07, 2016
    I have never written an on-line review... PA John Muller is outstanding! I had to see him several times for a serious nose bleed. He has an excellent personality and is caring. He took his time with me and answered all my questions. He was extremely understanding of my fragile state, and even called to check in. PA Muller is a STAND OUT in his field. I am so happy to have found him and can't recommend him enough. His staff is very friendly. Myrna, my nurse, went above and beyond...kind lady!
    Cara in Burbank, CA — Jul 07, 2016
    Photo: John Muller, PA-C
    About John Muller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548679509
