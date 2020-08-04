See All Nurse Practitioners in Cheshire, CT
John Palma, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of John Palma, PMHNP

John Palma, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Cheshire, CT. 

John Palma works at Premier Psychiatric Services LLC in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

John Palma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Psychiatric Services LLC
    350 S Main St Ste 34, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 250-1524
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Today was my first visit and I was very impressed. Cindy in the office was great and John Palma was very easy to talk to. He was very thorough and very easy to talk to. I would definitely recommend.
    Kim P. — Aug 04, 2020
    About John Palma, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730690546
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Quinnipiac University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Palma, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Palma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Palma works at Premier Psychiatric Services LLC in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on John Palma’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed John Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Palma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Palma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Palma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

