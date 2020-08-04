John Palma, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Palma, PMHNP
John Palma, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Cheshire, CT.
Premier Psychiatric Services LLC350 S Main St Ste 34, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 250-1524Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Today was my first visit and I was very impressed. Cindy in the office was great and John Palma was very easy to talk to. He was very thorough and very easy to talk to. I would definitely recommend.
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Quinnipiac University
John Palma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Palma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed John Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Palma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Palma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Palma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.