See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
John Panter, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

John Panter, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Panter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

John Panter works at Duke City Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epoch Behavioral Healthcare
    11501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 814-1333
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00am
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Panter?

    Nov 12, 2022
    He sometimes runs late but he never made me feel rushed during my appointment. He is worth waiting for.
    Beverly — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Panter, PA
    How would you rate your experience with John Panter, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Panter to family and friends

    John Panter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Panter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Panter, PA.

    About John Panter, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407294655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Panter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Panter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Panter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Panter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Panter works at Duke City Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on John Panter’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed John Panter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Panter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Panter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Panter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Panter, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.