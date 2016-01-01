John Shobe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Shobe, LMFT
Overview
John Shobe, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3417 Harborview Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 678-0207
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Shobe?
About John Shobe, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1548317241
Frequently Asked Questions
John Shobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed John Shobe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Shobe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Shobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Shobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.