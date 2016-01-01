Overview

John Soria, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL.



John Soria works at Grow Therapy in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.